WfH triggered increased autonomy, faster decision-making, better team spirit: CISCO

Bengaluru

09 December 2020 20:02 IST

Over 14,000 respondents across 14 markets in the Asia Pacific, including over 1,000 respondents from India, were part of the study released on Wednesday

Indian workers just loved the `increased autonomy', `dispersed team' effect, and `faster decision-making' brought in by the work-from-home regime and now a majority of them want to stay with it in 2021 as well, says tech major Cisco Systems.

Working from home may have been an adjustment at the start of the pandemic lockdown, but a large percentage of employees want to hold on to the positives including the `overall flexibility' of work that emerged out of the pandemic brought new normal. Some 90% of Indian office goers are fine with a hybrid work model in the future, found a Cisco study: Workforce of the Future.

Most employees believe, their employers' 2021 budget should prioritise around investing in technologies needed for remote work, improving collaboration/cybersecurity, and also making the office safer a place from a health perspective.

Reflecting on the last six months of WfH, the study found, almost three quarters (74%) now have a greater appreciation of the benefits and challenges of working from home. Positive changes were afoot, as leaders showed increased trust in their teams to do their jobs well (58%). More importantly, employees were able to find a better balance between life and work, with 72% incorporating more exercise into their daily routine. Some 68% wanted to continue traveling less and use that time more productively at home and work.

Hariharan S., Cisco Managing Director for Software, Cloud, and Collaboration Sales, said: "It is clear that working from home has its benefits, as does going to the office. Employers that want their staff to be productive and enable them to collaborate effectively, however, must adopt the right tools – especially if they want to successfully transition to the hybrid work ecosystem demanded by today's workforce."