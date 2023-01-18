ADVERTISEMENT

Wendt India Q3 net profit up 69% to ₹11.45 cr. on increased sales

January 18, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Wendt India Ltd, a Murugappa group firm, has reported a 69% jump in its standalone net profit for the third quarter ended December to ₹11.45 crore on increased sales.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations increased by 29% to ₹46.91 crore. Super abrasives accounted for ₹32.75 crore, machines and accessories ₹6.53 crore and precision products ₹7.63 crore, the super abrasives maker said in a regulatory filing.

On January 18, the Board announced the reappointment of C. Srikanth as CEO for a period of two years from July 1 and declared an interim dividend of ₹30 per share. It will be paid by February 14.

