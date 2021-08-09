Industry

Webinar on outlook for poultry sector

A webinar on the “Post-pandemic outlook for the poultry sector”, presented by Godrej Agrovet and The Hindu BusinessLine, will be held from 4 p.m. on August 12.

The webinar will focus on the poultry sector’s outlook and performance post COVID-19, the pre-pandemic scene, and the lessons learnt from the problems the sector faced in 2020 and 2021. It will shed light on steps to modernise the poultry sector.

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet, will deliver the special address, and M. Angamuthu, Chairman. APEDA, the keynote address.

Prashant Vatkar, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Tyson Foods; Suresh Chitturi, Managing Director, Srinivasa Farms, and Chairman, International Egg Commission; and G. Chandrashekhar, senior journalist and policy commentator; will also speak at the webinar, to be moderated by M.R. Subramani, Commodities Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/BLGODREJ or scan the QR code given.


