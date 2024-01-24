Watch | Explained: India’s new Telecommunications Bill, 2023

January 24, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Telegraph Act of 1885 was passed during the British Raj to govern telegraph cables, and today it is one of the laws that governs India’s internet and mobile connections.

There are two other laws but the most recent one was passed back in 1950. The others are the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933 and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950. Together, these three laws regulate all telecommunications in India.

Now, things are changing. In December, with most Opposition MPs suspended in Parliament, Lok Sabha passed the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, replacing these three archaic laws and brings all telecom regulations under one Act.

Most of the Telecom Act takes regulations that have been passed in one way or the other, by the government and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and brings them into one statute. Largely, the structure of telecom regulation is mostly intact.

To understand what the consolidation of this Act entails, The Hindu spoke to Harsh Walia of Khaitan and Co., Raman Chima, Asia Policy Director of Access Now, and lawyer Chaitanya Ramachandran.

