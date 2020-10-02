Industry

Warburg to invest ₹700 cr. in Home First

Home First Finance Company India Ltd. has entered into definitive agreements with Orange Clove Investments BV, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus LLC, for an investment of ₹700 crore through a combination of primary fund raise and secondary sales by existing shareholders.

Warburg Pincus will join existing marquee PE firm shareholders True North and Bessemer Venture Partners.

“This transaction is a huge vote of confidence for the affordable housing segment in general and more specifically for the performance of Home First in the face of the crisis,” Home First Finance said in a statement.

