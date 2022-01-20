Walmart invites Indian sellers to join its marketplace to serve U.S customers

Bengaluru

The company has set an ambitious goal of exporting $10 billion from the country each year by 2027.

Walmart has started inviting applications from select sellers in India to join Walmart Marketplace, a curated sellers community that serves over 120 million U.S. shoppers every month.

Walmart was seeking new sellers from India as part of a global drive to attract international sellers and expand its marketplace’s product assortment, it said.

Chosen Indian sellers would be able to take advantage of Walmart Fulfillment Services, which would give them access to Walmart’s warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the U.S., along with platform tools that help them streamline their operations and manage promotions and feedback, said the company in a statement.

“Building on our long history of partnership with Indian exporters, Walmart is now offering Indian businesses the opportunity to further their export dreams. They will be able to leverage our global supply chain infrastructure and receive support to help them reach millions of daily customers in the U.S.,” said Michelle Mi, Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development – Global Sourcing.