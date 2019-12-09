Industry

Walmart, Amazon to train MSMEs

more-in

E-com giants announce plans to help sector; brick-and-mortar traders peeved

Walmart and Amazon, the two largest foreign investors in the Indian e-commerce sector, on Monday separately announced plans to help India’s MSME sector in better use of digital commerce platforms to enhance their growth.

The Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program will train and equip 50,000 Indian small businesses to make in India for global supply chains.

Between Amazon India and CII, the two groups will conduct activities such as a series of awareness workshops, road shows, and e-commerce training at industrial clusters.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Industry
electronic commerce
company information
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 9:47:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/walmart-amazon-to-train-msmes/article30259365.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY