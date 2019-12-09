Walmart, Amazon to train MSMEs

Walmart and Amazon, the two largest foreign investors in the Indian e-commerce sector, on Monday separately announced plans to help India’s MSME sector in better use of digital commerce platforms to enhance their growth.
The Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program will train and equip 50,000 Indian small businesses to make in India for global supply chains.
Between Amazon India and CII, the two groups will conduct activities such as a series of awareness workshops, road shows, and e-commerce training at industrial clusters.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.