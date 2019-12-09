Walmart, Amazon to train MSMEs

Walmart and Amazon, the two largest foreign investors in the Indian e-commerce sector, on Monday separately announced plans to help India’s MSME sector in better use of digital commerce platforms to enhance their growth.

The Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program will train and equip 50,000 Indian small businesses to make in India for global supply chains.

Between Amazon India and CII, the two groups will conduct activities such as a series of awareness workshops, road shows, and e-commerce training at industrial clusters.