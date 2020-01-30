Voltbek opens $180 mn manufacturing facility

Voltbek Home Appliances Pvt Ltd, a JV between Voltas of Tata Group and Europe’s consumer durables brand Arcelik have announced the opening of their first manufacturing facility at Sanand, Gujarat which has been set up with an investment of $180 million (over ₹1,000 crore).

Spread over 60 acres, the factory will manufacture home appliances, including refrigerators and washing machines. This company will create an OEM base for home appliances in the region, along with local employment opportunities.

The facility will leverage Arçelik’s global expertise in manufacturing and product development and Voltas’s strong brand presence, and its countrywide sales and distribution network. It will reach annual production capacity of 2.5 million units by 2025. The factory will primarily cater to the domestic market to start with. Noel Tata, chairman, Voltas, said, “We continue to see huge growth opportunities for consumer durables in India.