Volkswagen to test India Electronic Vehicle market with ID range by 2023

European carmaker says that it will initially import limited numbers

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India plans to test the electric vehicles market in the country by initially importing limited numbers of its ID range of vehicles by 2022 or 2023, said a top official.

“We will be coming with a limited volume either by 2022 or 2023 to build our internal capacity and to test the Indian EV cars market,” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at the European carmaker’s Indian unit. “It would be the ID range of EVs. Initially, it would be imported,” he added.

Asserting that the current share of EVs in India’s automobile market was pegged at 0.5%, and that it would take four or five years to reach about 5% market share, Mr. Gupta said that that would be the ‘right time’ for Volkswagen to ‘commercially launch’ electric cars in India.

On Saturday, Volkswagen introduced its mid-sized Taigun SUV in the city. Mr. Gupta estimated that the market for mid-sized SUVs was about 3 lakh cars per annum. Taigun will compete with Hyundai’s Creta and Kia’s Seltos.

“We are planning to sell 4,000 to 5,000 Taigun per month... Pre-booking has started. We may also consider exporting it, depending upon demand,” he added.

During 2021, Volkswagen aims to sell a total of 30,000 cars in India, against the 22,000 units it sold last year.