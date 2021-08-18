Volkswagen starts production of Taigun

Pune

18 August 2021 19:08 IST

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced the start of production and pre-bookings open for its mid-sized SUV, Taigun which has been built on the MQB A0 IN platform under the India 2.0 project. This is the first Volkswagen product under this project.

The first Taigun rolled out from the company’s Chakan plant in Pune on Wednesday.

Deliveries will begin in September, the company said.

Gurpratap Boparai, MD, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd, the merged entity of Skoda and Volkswagen said, “Today, we embark on a journey that marks a significant milestone for Volkswagen, with the start of production of the Taigun. The Taigun retains the German engineering prowess, while achieving a localization level of up to 95%.”

“It will be a competitive product offering in the fast-growing mid-size SUV segment,” he said adding despite several challenges the team ensured that the product was developed as per schedule.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Taigun fits perfectly to the needs of the modern, contemporary customer with an active and vibrant lifestyle. We are confident that it will be a success in the India market.”

Powered by TSI technology the Taigun will be available with two engine options 1.0L and 1.5L respectively.

