Three Volkswagen Group units merge to form Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd

Volkswagen Group India, after securing regulatory and statutory approvals, has announced the merger of its three passenger car subsidiaries namely Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (VWIPL), Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt Ltd (NSC) and Škoda Auto India Pvt Ltd (SAIPL).

The merged entity will be named as Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd’ (SAVWIPL). It will be led by Gurpratap Boparai, who will assume the role of its Managing Director.

The company to be headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, will operate two production facilities in Pune and Aurangabad, and have regional offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, and other locations across the country.

Bernhard Maier, Škoda Auto CEO said: “The operational launch of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd marks an important milestone in the INDIA 2.0 project. This merger creates one of the key prerequisites for working together more efficiently at all levels and achieving our long-term goal: to gain significant market shares for Volkswagen and Škoda by 2025.”

“We will now proceed in a series of quick steps: As early as next year, we will be presenting a specific outlook for our INDIA 2.0 model portfolio at the Auto Expo in Delhi,” he said.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said “With this merger, we plan to combine the technology and management expertise of our team in India and realize our true potential in a challenging, competitive environment.”

“We want to further strengthen our presence in India, ensure the professional development of our employees and safeguard sustainable profitability for our dealers,” he added.

The emergence of the merged entity with a strong brand portfolio – Skoda Auto, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini would serve across market segments and budgets, the company said.

These brands will retain their distinctive identities, dealer network as well as implementing their own customer experience initiatives. However, they will be pursuing a shared vision and strategy for the Indian subcontinent, the company added.

It may be recalled that in July last year the Volkswagen Group had announced investments of one billion euros as part of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project.

In January 2019, a new technology centre was opened in Pune, India, where vehicles will be developed based on the localized MQB-A0-IN subcompact platform, tailored to the wishes and requirements of local customers.

In first step the company will launch a mid-size SUV m that will be available from both Skoda and Volkswagen.