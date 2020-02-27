Vogo Automotive raises $19.5 million in Series C funding

Vogo Automotive, an on-demand personal mobility company, announced on February 26, 2020 the closing of its Series C at a fundraiser where it raised $19 million (around ₹136 crore).
The round was led by LGT Lightstone Aspada which also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India, Kalaari Capital and Stellaris Venture Partners.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, Vogo provides on-demand scooter rentals to more than 2.5 million users across India.
The investment would be used to help Vogo expand its presence pan India as well as further strengthen its proprietary IoT (Internet of Things) technology, as per the company.
Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Vogo on this transaction.
