Industry

Vogo Automotive raises $19.5 million in Series C funding

Vogo Automotive, an on-demand personal mobility company, announced on February 26, 2020 the closing of its Series C at a fundraiser where it raised $19 million (around ₹136 crore).

The round was led by LGT Lightstone Aspada which also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India, Kalaari Capital and Stellaris Venture Partners.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Vogo provides on-demand scooter rentals to more than 2.5 million users across India.

The investment would be used to help Vogo expand its presence pan India as well as further strengthen its proprietary IoT (Internet of Things) technology, as per the company.

Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Vogo on this transaction.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 12:59:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/vogo-automotive-raises-195-million-in-series-c-funding/article30929547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY