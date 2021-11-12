Industry

Vodafone Idea's loss narrows to ₹7,145 cr in September quarter

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) on Friday reported narrowing of consolidated loss to ₹7,144.6 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a loss of ₹7,218.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its consolidated revenue during July-September 2021 fell about 13% to ₹9,406.4 crore, compared with ₹10,791.2 crore in the year-ago period.

VIL's total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of September 30, 2021, stood at ₹1,94,780 crore. It comprised deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1,08,610 crore, AGR liability of ₹63,400 crore that are due to the government, and debt of ₹22,770 crore from banks and financial institutions.

The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at ₹250 crore, and net debt was at ₹1,94,530 crore.


