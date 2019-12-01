Industry

Vodafone-Idea to raise mobile call, data charges by upto 42% from Dec 3

A rough calculation showed that the new plans are costlier up to 42% compared to earlier plans

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced a hike in mobile calls and data charges from December 3.

The company has announced new plans for prepaid product and services with 2 days, 28 days, 84 days, 365 days validity. A rough calculation showed that the new plans are costlier up to 42% compared to earlier plans.

“Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s leading telecom service provider, today announced new tariffs/plans for its prepaid products and services. New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of 3 December 2019,” the company said in a statement.

