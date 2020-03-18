Vodafone Idea tanks 40% after SC says all dues needs to be paid with interest and penalty

MUMBAI

18 March 2020 12:46 IST

The company on Monday paid ₹3,354 crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

Shares of Vodafone Idea tanked as much as 40% to touch ₹2.91 on Wednesday after Supreme Court directed that self-assessment of adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues is violation of SC order and no exercise of self-assessment be carried out and no further objection would be entertained against payable dues.

Shares of Vodafone Idea were trading down 28.66% at ₹3.46 in a weak Mumbai market on Wednesday noon.

In its order, the three-judge bench led by Justice Mishra, and comprising Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and M.R. Shah held that no self-assessment can be done and no further objection would be entertained.

Vodafone Idea recently computed its AGR dues at ₹21,533 crore, way below the over ₹58,000 crore pegged by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).