Vodafone Idea surges ahead of board meet

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Thursday zoomed nearly 30% ahead of its board meeting on Friday to consider fund raising through various means.

The stock climbed 26.7% to ₹12.56 on the BSE. Vodafone Idea Ltd. had said on Monday that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled for September 4, 2020.

The board would consider “proposals for raising of funds in one or more tranches by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode,” the company had said in a filing.