Industry

Vodafone Idea says it will pay AGR dues, continuation of business depends on SC order

Vodafone Idea on February 15 said it is assessing the amount that can be paid towards AGR dues, even as it flagged concerns over the continuation of its business. File

Vodafone Idea on February 15 said it is assessing the amount that can be paid towards AGR dues, even as it flagged concerns over the continuation of its business. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) liability is estimated to be around ₹53,038 crore.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on February 15 said it is assessing the amount that can be paid towards AGR dues, even as it flagged concerns over the continuation of its business.

The company said it is in the process to pay adjusted gross revenue dues as per the Supreme Court order.

However, the continuation of business in India will depend on favourable order on its modification plea filed before the apex court, it added.

“The Company is currently assessing the amount that it will be able to pay to DoT towards the dues calculated based on AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue), as interpreted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in its order dated 24 October 2019. The Company proposes to pay the amount so assessed in the next few days,” Vodafone Idea said in a BSE filing.

Also Read
File

AGR dues: Bharti Airtel to pay ₹10,000 crore by February 20

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), whose liability is estimated to be around ₹53,038 crore, including ₹24,729 crore of spectrum dues and ₹28,309 crore in licence fee, has already warned of shutdown if no relief is given.

“As disclosed in the Company’s financial statements for quarter ending December 31, 2019, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern is essentially dependent on a positive outcome of the application for modification of the Supplementary Order,” the company said in the filing.

The next date of hearing is scheduled for March 17, 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 5:31:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/vodafone-idea-says-it-will-pay-agr-dues-continuation-of-business-depends-on-sc-order/article30829460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY