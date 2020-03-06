Industry

Vodafone Idea pegs its AGR liability at ₹21,533 crore against DoT claims of ₹50,000 crore

The company has already paid ₹2,500 crore on February 17 2020 and another ₹1,000 crore on February 20

Vodafone Idea in its self assessment of the AGR liabilities filed with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) pegs the company’s AGR liabilities to aggregate ₹21,533 crore against DoT claims of over ₹50,000 crore.

“The self-assessment discloses the company’s AGR liabilities to aggregate ₹21,533 crores including a principal amount of ₹6,854 crore for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19 and interest up to February 2020,” said a company statement.

The company has already paid ₹2,500 crore on February 17 2020 and another ₹1,000 crore on February 20 towards this liability.

The company needs to pay another ₹18,033 crore to clear its AGR dues to the DoT, according to its self assessment of AGR liabilities, approved by the company’s board.

Vodafone Idea shares were trading 6.96% at ₹3.34 in a weak Mumbai market on Friday, valuing the company at ₹9,597.6 crore.

