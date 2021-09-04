Vodafone Idea pays ₹149 cr. to Franklin MF

New Delhi

04 September 2021 22:22 IST

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund said it had received a payment of close to ₹149 crore from Vodafone Idea Ltd. as interest on its securities investment, which will be distributed among investors of the segregated portfolios.

“The interest amounting to ₹148.75 crore due from Vodafone Idea Ltd. on September 3,2021 for the security...(Non-convertible debenture) held in the segregated portfolio of five schemes has been received,” a Franklin Templeton MF spokesperson said.

Of the six debt schemes of the fund house, which were wound up in April 2020, five had made investments in the telecom firm.

