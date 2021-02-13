Vodafone Idea loss narrows to ₹4,532 cr., to raise ₹25,000 cr.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea on Saturday reported consolidated loss narowed to ₹4,532.1 crore in the third quarter, mainly on account of a one-time gain from stake sale in Indus Towers.
The telecom firm posted a loss of ₹6,438.8 crore in the year-earlier quarter.
Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) sold 11.15% stake in Indus Towers on the completion of its merger with Bharti Infratel for ₹ ,760 crore and paid ₹2,400 crore to the merged entity as per its agreement during the reported quarter.
‘Subscriber retention’
“In the third quarter, we improved subscriber retention and operating performance, supported by Vi GIGAnet,” Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar said in a statement. “We remain focused on executing our strategy, and our cost optimisation plan remains on track to deliver the targeted savings,” he added.
Revenue from operations fell 1.7% to ₹10,894 crore, from ₹11,089.4 crore.
“The Board has approved fundraising to support our strategic intent and we are in active discussions with potential investors,” he said.
The board approved raising up to ₹25,000 crore through a mix of debt and equity, the company said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath