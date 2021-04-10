Vodafone Idea gets notice for licence fee due

The telecom department has issued a show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL) over non-payment of licence fee for the fourth quarter of FY2020-21, with regard to some circles, sources said.

The notice dated April 7 stated that the company had not paid the Q4 FY21 licence fee for Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra, U.P. (East) and Orissa circles as well as for national long distance. An e-mail sent to VIL on the issue remained unanswered. Sources said that payments had been made towards licence fee and spectrum usage charges for the quarter ended March, last month, and that payment gaps if any, would be completed within the defined timeline.