Vodafone Idea closes down Idea postpaid

Vodafone Idea Ltd. will now offer post-paid services only under the Vodafone brand, with an aim to streamline this segment to one platform.

“All post-paid products and services will be exclusively offered to customers under its premium and aspirational brand Vodafone Red. Beginning with Mumbai, this initiative will be rolled out in a phased manner to cover all circles over the next few months,” the company said. Vodafone Red post-paid plans will be available to customers from all stores and digital channels of both Vodafone and Idea brands.

“While all new post-paid customers will be on-boarded directly to Vodafone Red plans as per their usage and preference, all existing customers of Idea Nirvana, the post-paid offering under the Idea brand, will be migrated to similar Vodafone Red plans. The change is applicable to enterprise Idea post-paid customers as well,” the company said.

Vodafone Red

Welcoming Idea Nirvana customers of Mumbai circle in the Vodafone Red family, Avneesh Khosla, marketing director, Vodafone Idea said, “We are taking the theme of one company, one network forward by consolidating our post-paid offerings under the Vodafone Red brand.

With comprehensive plans at multiple user-friendly price points, customers can look forward to best in class telecom and value benefits, including unlimited local and STD calls, rich data, free international calls, free Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime and Netflix and other exclusive benefits.”

Pre-paid products will continue to be offered under both Vodafone and Idea brands nationally across all circles via respective retail and digital channels enabling customers to enjoy a rich portfolio of services and benefits under their preferred brand. Vodafone Idea shares on BSE closed down 1.15% to ₹5.18 in a firm Mumbai market on Thursday, valuing the company at ₹14,885 crore.