Vodafone Idea | Centre approves conversion of ₹16,133 crore interest dues into equity

February 03, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The company has been directed to issue 1,613. 31 crore equity shares at a price of ₹10 each

PTI

The relief for Vodafone Idea comes as part of the reforms package announced by the government in September 2021. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The government has approved conversion of over ₹16,133 crore interest dues of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea into equity, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Equity shares of face value of ₹10 each will be issued to the government at the same price.

“Ministry of Communications... passed an order today ie 3 February, 2023... directing the Company to convert the NPV of the interest related to deferment of spectrum auction instalments and AGR Dues into equity shares to be issued to the Government of India,” the filing said.

The relief for the company comes as part of the reforms package announced by the government in September 2021.

“The total amount to be converted into equity shares is ₹16133,18,48,990. The Company has been directed to issue 1613,31,84,899 equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of ₹10 each,” the filing added.

Earlier, VIL had said that with conversion of dues into equity, the government will get around 35% stake in the company.

Shares of VIL closed at ₹6.89 apiece on Friday at the BSE, up by 1.03% compared to previous close. The filing came after market hours.

