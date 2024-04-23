GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vodafone Idea approves offer price of ₹11 per equity share for ₹18,000 cr-FPO

Vodafone Idea’s board approves FPO offer price at ₹11 per share, raising ₹18,000 crore for debt-laden telecom operator

April 23, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. has raised ₹18,000 crore.

Debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. has raised ₹18,000 crore. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea's (VIL) board has fixed the follow-on public offering (FPO) offer price at ₹11 per equity share, according to a regulatory filing.

Vodafone Idea announces FPO of ₹18,000 crore

The anchor investor offer price of ₹11 per equity share has also been greenlit by the board.

"... Following resolutions were also passed... determined and approved the offer price of ₹11 per equity share... approved the anchor investor offer price of ₹11 per equity share," VIL informed.

Vodafone Idea FPO worth ₹18,000 to open from April 18

Debt-laden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd. has raised ₹18,000 crore pulling off India's largest-ever FPO as the issue got subscribed nearly seven times after institutional investors poured in money, stock exchange data showed on April 22 evening.

The fundraise will arm VIL with an ammo to improve its competitive positioning in the Indian telecom market, where it trails Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, by a wide margin.

"Further to our letter dated 17 April 2024, intimating you about the meeting of the board of directors of the company to be held on 22 April 2024, in respect of the offer, we wish to inform you that the Board, at its meeting held today that is 22 April 2024 has approved and adopted the prospectus dated 22 April 2024 in connection with the offer," VIL said.

The prospectus has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad, and submitted to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, it added.

Related Topics

telecommunication service / company information

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.