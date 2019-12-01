Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Jio announce tariff hike

The Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), a company jointly promoted by the Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Aditya Birla Group and the British telco giant Vodafone Plc. on Sunday announced tariff hike for its prepaid customers with effect from December 3.

“In line with its commitment to provide customers with simple, convenient and affordable products, VIL has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data. Customers can avail their benefits by just selecting the plan best suited to their specific needs and continue to enjoy seamless connectivity across India,” said a company statement.

The announcement came after the telco posted a quarterly loss of ₹50,922 crore due to an adverse Supreme Court ruling on the adjusted gross revenue issue.

“VIL continues to actively invest in building digital infrastructure by embedding new age technologies to make its network future-fit. Building on its largest spectrum footprint and by accelerating its network integration, VIL is speedily expanding both its coverage and capacity and is well on track to offer 4G services to 1 billion Indian citizens by March 2020,” said the statement.

The company announced new pre-paid plans starting 2 days, 28 days, 84 days and 365 days validity starting ₹19 and going up to ₹2,399. The tariff hike is between 20% and 40% across plans.

“It remains committed to play its role in actualising the vision of Digital India by offering world class digital experiences to cater to the evolving needs of its over 300 million customers,” the statement added.

The VIL shares on the BSE closed up 3.17% at ₹6.83 in a firm Mumbai market, valuing the company at 19,626.27 crore.

Airtel data charges to be up by 42%

“Bharti Airtel today announced its revised tariff plans for its mobile customers. These tariffs will be applicable from Tuesday, December 3, 2019,” the company said in a statement.

The company too announced new plans which will cost up to 42% more compared to the price that Airtel prepaid customers pay at present for plans in the “unlimited” category.

“Airtel’s new plans, represent tariff increases in the range of a mere 50 paise per day to ₹2.85 per day and offer generous data and calling benefits,” the statement said.

In addition, Airtel said that it will provide exclusive benefits as part of the Airtel Thanks platform, which enables access to premium content from Airtel Xstream – comprising 10,000 movies, exclusive shows, and 400 TV channels, Wynk Music, device protection, anti-virus protection and much more.

Jio to hike mobile calling, data charges by up to 40% from December 6

Reliance Jio has said it will launch new unlimited plans from December 6, which will raise its voice and data tariff by up to 40%.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company, however, said that customers will get up to 300% more benefits under the new plans and it will offer fair usage policy for outgoing calls from its subscribers on the network of other telecom operators.

“Jio will be introducing new all-in-one plans with unlimited voice and data. These plans will have a fair usage policy for calls to other mobile networks. The new plans will be effective from 6th December 2019,” the company said in a statement.

Jio said it will continue to work with the government on the consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs and looks forward to participation from all other stakeholders.

(With PTI inputs)