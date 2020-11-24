IndustryHYDERABAD 24 November 2020 00:19 IST
Vivimed Labs gets approval for 6 products
Updated: 24 November 2020 00:19 IST
Drugmaker Vivimed Labs has received approval from Uzbekistan for three ophthalmic products and an equal number of oral liquid suspension products that are made at the company’s facilities in Hyderabad.
These approvals “mark yet another significant milestone for increasing exports of Vivimed’s own brands to multiple countries,” CEO Ramesh Krishnamurthy said.
