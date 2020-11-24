Vivimed Labs gets approval for 6 products

HYDERABAD

24 November 2020 00:19 IST

Drugmaker Vivimed Labs has received approval from Uzbekistan for three ophthalmic products and an equal number of oral liquid suspension products that are made at the company’s facilities in Hyderabad.

These approvals “mark yet another significant milestone for increasing exports of Vivimed’s own brands to multiple countries,” CEO Ramesh Krishnamurthy said.

