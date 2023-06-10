ADVERTISEMENT

Vistara faces shortage of cabin crew uniforms amid supply chain headwinds

June 10, 2023 04:33 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

Vistara, which is to be merged with Air India, is expanding its fleet as well as staff strength

PTI

Vistara has said it is actively working with suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Full service carrier Vistara is facing a shortage of cabin crew uniforms and some of its cabin crew members will soon be wearing black-coloured uniforms as a temporary solution.

Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has said it is actively working with suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The airline, which is to be merged with Air India, is expanding its fleet as well as staff strength.

Against this backdrop, the carrier on Friday said due to an unforeseen issue with supply of material, it is experiencing limited availability of cabin crew uniforms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the coming days, some of our cabin crew may be seen performing their duties in black-coloured trousers and polo T-shirts with the Vistara logo instead of our standard aubergine uniform," it said in a tweet.

Vistara expects to add a total of 10 planes as well as hire more than 1,000 people in the current financial year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US