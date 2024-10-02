GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vistara experience will remain post-merger; Vistara flight services to have 'AI2' prefix: Air India

Air India-Vistara merger ensures seamless transition with Vistara experience intact, catering extended, and fleet upgrades ongoing

Published - October 02, 2024 05:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft. File

Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

On Wednesday (October 2, 2024), Air India said flights operated with Vistara aircraft will have numbers starting with the prefix ‘AI2’ after the merger next month while Vistara’s planes, crew and service will continue to operate as before.

The Tata Group-owned full-service carrier also emphasised that the Vistara experience will remain post-merger.

The merger of Vistara – a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines – with Air India is scheduled for November 12 which will mark a major consolidation in the Indian aviation space after the integration of AIX Connect with Air India Express.

There are concerns in certain quarters on whether Vistara passengers will continue to get the same services as now post-merger as Air India, which is in the transformation phase, has recently faced certain service issues.

Air India-Vistara merger: Assessment complete; systems integration in progress, says official

An Air India spokesperson on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) said the teams of Air India and Vistara have been working hard for over a year to ensure that the merger of the legal and regulated entities is seamless for both customers and staff.

“Though the legal entities and Air Operator Certificates will become one on 12 November, the Vistara experience will remain.

“Vistara aircraft, crew and service will continue to operate as before, but with AI2XXX flight numbers bookable via airindia.com,” the spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

Air India’s airline code is ‘AI’ and that of Vistara is ‘UK’. The latter will fly into the sunset after the merger.

Among other elements, Vistara’s catering is being extended to Air India.

NCLT gives nod for Vistara-Air India merger

According to the Air India spokesperson, its narrow-body fleet continues to be upgraded with new aircraft being delivered and legacy aircraft being refitted with entirely new interiors.

The Air India-Vistara merger, announced in November 2022, will also see Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1% stake in the merged entity.

Published - October 02, 2024 05:58 pm IST

