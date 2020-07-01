Visits to streaming sites double: ACT Fibernet

Bengaluru

Overall traffic rises 55% post lockdown

Broadband player ACT Fibernet has reported a 109% increase in visits to streaming service platforms over its network among 1.5 million of its customers across 19 cities in the country.

Users are streaming for almost the same period of time on weekdays as they do on weekends and the overall streaming traffic has increased by 55% post lockdown, according to the Internet service provider.

The ISP also saw 98.7% of its subscribers simultaneously online on a single day against some 50% during pre-pandemic days. “Weekday traffic is almost as high as weekend traffic and weekdays are the new weekends,'' said the firm.

The ISP reported a 73% increase in weekday traffic and 65% increase in weekend traffic. Interestingly, the 3 p.m to 4.30 p.m time slot has emerged as the new peak time among its customers.

“While working from home, looks like people are starting their work early in the day and finishing early as well so that they have more time for entertainment, with family,” said ACT Fibernet CEO Bala Malladi.