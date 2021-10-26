Virtusa Corporation makes key leadership appointments

In February this year, Baring PE had said it completed the acquisition - in an all-cash deal of $2 billion - and privatisation of Virtusa

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA)-backed Virtusa Corporation, a provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services, has announced the appointment of a CEO for global markets and industries, a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), on Tuesday.

Samir Dhir, who was heading Americas for the company, has now been appointed CEO, Global Markets and Industries, in a newly formed role. He would be responsible for all industry groups and markets globally said Virtusa in a statement.

Amit Bajoria has been appointed as Virtusa’s new CFO. Prior to this, he worked with Wipro for over 20 years under various capacities and recently as senior VP finance and was responsible for deal structuring, financial reporting and M&A activities.

Virtusa has also created a new role and appointed Ram Meenakshisundaram as its CTO, who would be responsible for building digital competencies and capabilities. He has 30 years of working experience including a 16-year stint in leadership, most recently as head of delivery and growth markets, at Cognizant, as per the company.

“Today’s announcements align to our engineering roots while paving the way to an exciting future for our company, employees, partners and clients,” said Santosh Thomas, CEO of Virtusa.

In February this year, Baring PE had said it completed the acquisition - in an all-cash deal of $2 billion - and privatisation of Virtusa Corporation. The Nasdaq-listed Virtusa became a privately-held company following this development.

Later, in June, Virtusa inducted Santosh Thomas, who served as president of global growth markets at Cognizant, as its new CEO, after the exit of Kris Canekeratne, Virtusa Corporation founder, chairman and CEO in May this year.

Virtusa was founded in 1996 in Colombo and has its headquarters in Massachusetts.