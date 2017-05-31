Industry

Vinay Dube named Jet Airways CEO

Jet Airways has announced the appointment of Vinay Dube as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment is subject to receipt of all requisite government /regulatory approvals, including his security clearance, the airline said. Mr. Dube is currently senior vice-president, Asia Pacific, Delta Air Lines.

