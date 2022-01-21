Videocon lenders invite fresh EoIs

The consortium of lenders of Videocon Industries has invited fresh expressions of interest (EoIs) for the debt-ridden group after the insolvency appellate tribunal rejected the approval of ₹2,692-crore bid by Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal-promoted Twin Star Technologies earlier this month.

Pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, the consolidated Committee of Creditors of Videocon Industries and 12 other group companies has “decided to re-invite fresh expressions of interest for submission of resolution plan,” the debt-ridden firm said.