HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vedanta ran covert lobbying campaign to weaken environmental laws: OCCRP

The not-for-profit organisation said the Indian government approved the changes without public consultation and implemented them using "illegal methods".

September 01, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of the Vedanta logo outside its headquarters in Mumbai

File picture of the Vedanta logo outside its headquarters in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Reuters

Mining and oil giant Vedanta ran a covert lobbying campaign to weaken key environmental regulations during the pandemic, OCCRP alleged in a new report.

ALSO READ
Explained | Decoding the OCCRP’s Adani report

The not-for-profit organisation said the Indian government approved the changes without public consultation and implemented them using "illegal methods".

Vedanta spokesperson did not immediately offer any comments.

"In one case, Vedanta led a push to ensure mining companies could produce up to 50% more without new environmental approvals," it said.

Vedanta's oil business, Cairn India, also successfully lobbied to have public hearings scrapped for exploratory drilling in oil blocks it won in government auctions. Since then, six of Cairn's controversial oil projects in Rajasthan have been approved despite local opposition, it claimed.

Related Topics

environmental politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.