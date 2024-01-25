ADVERTISEMENT

Vedanta Q3 PAT falls 18% to ₹2,013 crore

January 25, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Vedanta Ltd. reported Q3 consolidated net profit for the period ended December 31, 2023 dropped 18.3% to ₹2,013 crore compared with ₹2,464 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s turnover during the period grew 4% to ₹34,968 crore compared with ₹33,691 crore in the year ago period.

The board announced a dividend of ₹11 per share amounting ₹4,089 crore during the quarter.

Arun Misra, Executive Director, Vedanta in filing said “Our focus on cost compression, paralleled by an impressive production ramp-up across businesses has helped us to deliver remarkable performance.”

“Aluminium and zinc continued to set new benchmarks with highest-ever nine months production,” he added.

