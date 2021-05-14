Vedanta posts ₹6,432 cr. Q4 net on better volumes

NEW DELHI

It logged ₹12,521-cr. loss a year earlier

Vedanta Ltd. reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,432 crore for the March quarter of 2020-21 on the back of various factors, including better volumes and lower cost of production.

It had posted a loss (attributable to owners of Vedanta) of ₹12,521 crore in the year-earlier period.

The company’s income increased to ₹29,065 crore from ₹20,382 crore.

Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said the company’s businesses delivered record operational performance, maintaining the trajectory of cost and volumes, driven by structural integration and technology adoption.

“Our businesses have shown resilience in uncertain market environment as we continue with our winning streak, reporting the highest ever quarterly EBITDA,” he said.

Vedanta Group deputy CFO Ajay Goel attributed the good results to factors like better volumes and lower cost of production.