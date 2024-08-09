Vedanta Group slapped with environmental fine of ₹71.16 crore for unauthorised dumping of fly ash in Odisha

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board has imposed environmental compensation of ₹71.16 crore on Vedanta Limited, which is operating a aluminium smelter and captive power plant in Jharsuguda district, for alleged unauthorised dumping of fly ash without its prior permission.

Fly ash, a residue of coal combustion in thermal power plants, poses environmental risks when disposed of improperly as it can contaminate water sources. The pollution control body found dumping of fly ash in open as violation of consent to operate conditions as well as fly ash notification of Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change.

After scrutiny

“The matter [unauthorised dumping of fly ash] was placed before an internal committee meeting of the OSPCB held on August 3 to scrutinize the complaints and inspection reports of regional officers. It was established that your [Vedanta] unit is disposing fly ash at various places of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh region without prior approval from the board,” the OSPCB said in its show-cause notice.

Stating that fly ash notification stipulates imposition of environmental compensation of ₹1,000 per tonne on unutilised ash against the non-compliant thermal power plants, the OSPCB said it was estimated that 7,11,653.32 metric tonne of unauthorized fly ash were disposed at various places of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts. The compensation is estimated at ₹71,16,53,320 [around ₹71 crore].

“The non-compliances are gross violation of consent conditions and directive issued from time to time under provision of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and 31A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981,” the board found.

The OSPCB issued show-cause notice stating as to why the environmental compensation of ₹71.16 crore should not be imposed for unauthorised fly ash dumping and as to why consent to operate granted for the functioning of the unit should not be revoked and appropriate action should not be initiated against the unit within 15 days.

The board further directed the company to submit a detailed action plan for removal of the dumped solid waste and rejuvenation of the sites.

