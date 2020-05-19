Industry

Vedanta gets nod to delist

The transaction will provide Vedanta access to future cash surpluses, cash of about $1.4 bn held by subsidiaries.

The transaction will provide Vedanta access to future cash surpluses, cash of about $1.4 bn held by subsidiaries.  

Proposal will now be put to shareholder vote; shares drop

The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd. on Monday approved a proposal to delist the company.

The nod came after it reviewed the due diligence report submitted by SBI Capital Markets. On May 12, the company received a letter from its promoter firm Vedanta Resources Ltd. to buy the public shareholding of Vedanta Ltd. at ₹87.25 per share.

Vedanta Ltd. shares dropped 2.7% to ₹89.95 on the BSE on Tuesday. The firm appointed Upendra C. Shukla, a practising company secretary, as the scrutiniser in terms of the Companies Act to conduct the process of the postal ballot.

According to proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), the delisting floor price at ₹87.25 per share is ‘unfair’ and shareholders ‘should have ideally got a base price of ₹225 per share’. However, the final offer price for the delisting proposal will be determined in the reverse book-building process.

The proposal will now be put to a shareholder vote and needs to be approved by at least 66.7% of the minority shareholders.

“The transaction is credit-positive and is a major step in the simplification of Vedanta Resources’ complex group structure of less than 100% ownership in operating subsidiaries, which has historically been a drag on its credit profile,” Moody’s Investor Service said in a report.

If successful, the transaction will provide Vedanta better access to future cash surpluses and cash of about $1.4 billion held by Vedanta Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Cairn India Holdings Ltd., as at December 2019, it added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 10:40:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/vedanta-gets-nod-to-delist/article31626345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY