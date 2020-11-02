VE Commercial Vehicles reports 11.9% rise in sales at 4,200 units in October

New Delhi

02 November 2020 12:37 IST

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a Volvo Group and Eicher Motors joint venture, on Monday reported an 11.9% increase in sales for October at 4,200 units.

The company had sold 3,755 units in October 2019, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded total sales of 4,130 units last month as compared to 3,681units in the year-ago month, up 12.2%, it added.

In the domestic market, sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses were at 3,815 units last month as against 3,309 units the same month a year ago, up 15.3%, the company said.

Exports of the Eicher brand of commercial vehicles were at 315 units in October as compared to 372 units in same month last, a dip of 15.3%, it added.

Further, Volvo trucks posted sales of 70 units last month as compared to 74 units in October 2019, the company said.