Utilising capacity fully is the priority: Toyota Kirloskar

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said its first priority was to ensure full utilisation of production capacity it had already created in the country.
The company has an installed capacity of 3.1 lakh units spread across two plants in Bidadi, near Bengaluru. “Our first step is to ensure full capacity utilisation of what we have created and this will take time,” TKM said in a statement.
In an interview with Bloomberg earlier, TKM vice chairman Shekar Viswanathan said that the government kept taxes on cars and motorbikes so high that firms found it hard to build scale.
Committed to India
The company later said it continued to be committed to the Indian market, and its operations in the country were an integral part of Toyota’s global strategy.
“We remain confident that the government will do everything possible to support the industry and employment. We recognise the strong proactive efforts being made by the government to support various sectors of the economy and appreciate the fact that it is open to examine this issue despite the current challenging revenue situation,” the firm added.
TKM’s recent partnership with Suzuki in India on sharing technology and best practices are also in support of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and the government’s policy, and aim to enhance the competitiveness of both firms, the automaker said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath