Industry

USFDA nod for Granules Potassium Chloride ER Capsules

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved drugmaker Granules India’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg).

The product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug Micro-K Extended-Release Capsules, 8 mEq and 10 mEq, of Nesher Pharmaceuticals (USA). A release from Granules said the product will be manufactured at the company’s Hyderabad facility and expected to be launched shortly.

Potassium Chloride is indicated for the treatment of hypokalemia. Potassium Chloride ER Capsule products had U.S. sales of around $43 million for the most recent twelve months ending in December 2020, the company said citing IQVIA Health numbers.

Executive Director Priyanka Chigurupati said the approval has come within the first review cycle of 10 months from the filing date. It is the fourth ANDA approval in Granules’ Potassium Chloride product basket. Granules now has a total of 37 ANDA approvals from USFDA (36 final approvals and 1 tentative approval), a release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2021 3:59:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/usfda-nod-for-granules-potassium-chloride-er-capsules/article33860934.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY