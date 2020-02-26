Industry

USFDA issues warning letter to Cipla for Goa manufacturing facility

Cipla manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. File

Cipla manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Drug firm Cipla Ltd. on Wednesday said that the US health regulator has issued a warning letter to the company for its manufacturing facility in Goa.

“Further to our earlier communication on the Goa manufacturing facility inspection conducted from September 16-27, 2019 by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the company has received a warning letter from USFDA,” Cipla Ltd. said.

The company further said that it remains committed to maintain highest standards of compliance and will work closely with the agency to comprehensively address all the observations.

Shares of Cipla were trading at ₹418.30 a piece on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in the morning trade on BSE, down 1.66% from its previous close.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 12:43:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/usfda-issues-warning-letter-to-cipla-for-goa-manufacturing-facility/article30919959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY