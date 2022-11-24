USFDA designates Cipla's Goa plant as 'Official Action Indicated'

November 24, 2022 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - New Delhi:

According to USFDA definition, OAI means "objectionable conditions were found and regulatory administrative sanctions by FDA are indicated" during inspections

PTI

USFDA has classified Cipla’s Goa plant as ‘Official Action Indicated’. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Drug major Cipla on November 24 said the USFDA has classified its Goa plant as 'Official Action Indicated', impacting product approvals from the facility meant for the U.S. market.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) definition, Official Action Indicated (OAI) means "objectionable conditions were found and regulatory administrative sanctions by FDA are indicated" during inspections.

It states that an FDA inspection revealed significant objectionable conditions or practices and action must be taken to address the issues.

"We wish to inform you that the company has received a communication from the USFDA that the classification of the company's said facility continues to be as OAI," Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The USFDA may continue to withhold product approvals from this facility till the outstanding observations are resolved, it added.

The company has an ongoing derisking plan in place for new product approvals, the Mumbai-based drug major said.

Cipla will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these within the stipulated time, it added.

The USFDA inspected the company's Goa plant in August this year.

Shares of the company were trading 0.17% up at ₹1,109.10 apiece on the BSE.

Related Topics

generic drugs

