Users want mobiles to be 5G-ready: study

5G readiness is one of the top three considerations amongst premium smartphone users (83%) in India just behind battery life (84%) and smartphone brand imagery (84%), as per a study titled ‘The 5G Future Now.’
5G has enabled explosive growth in video content creation, especially short-form videos, amongst consumers in China and Western Europe, according to the study from CMR.
More than four in every five 5G smartphone users, in these geographies, are satisfied with overall 5G usage.
Similar trends are expected in India, the study further showed.
The research findings offer a compelling narrative around what 5G smartphones posit for the consumer and the early benefits that the users are seeing, according to CMR.
“I believe that when 5G becomes available in India within the next two years, it will give a considerable thrust to the increasing trend of short-form video creation and sharing, amongst millennials,” said Prabhu Ram, head-industry intelligence group, CMR.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath