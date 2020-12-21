Users want mobiles to be 5G-ready: study

Short-form videos to get a boost

5G readiness is one of the top three considerations amongst premium smartphone users (83%) in India just behind battery life (84%) and smartphone brand imagery (84%), as per a study titled ‘The 5G Future Now.’

5G has enabled explosive growth in video content creation, especially short-form videos, amongst consumers in China and Western Europe, according to the study from CMR.

More than four in every five 5G smartphone users, in these geographies, are satisfied with overall 5G usage.

Similar trends are expected in India, the study further showed.

The research findings offer a compelling narrative around what 5G smartphones posit for the consumer and the early benefits that the users are seeing, according to CMR.

“I believe that when 5G becomes available in India within the next two years, it will give a considerable thrust to the increasing trend of short-form video creation and sharing, amongst millennials,” said Prabhu Ram, head-industry intelligence group, CMR.