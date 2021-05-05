Industry

U.S. sanctions may spur Adani to exit Myanmar

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. said on Tuesday it could abandon a Myanmar container terminal project and write down the investment if it is found to be in violation of sanctions imposed by the U.S.

“In a scenario wherein Myanmar is classified as a sanctioned country under the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), or if OFAC opines that the project violates the current sanctions,(Adani Ports) plans to abandon the project and write down the investments,” the company said in a filing to exchanges on Tuesday.

OFAC, part of the U.S. Treasury Department, administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions based on the country’s foreign policy. A military coup in Myanmar on February 1 and an ensuing crackdown on mass protests has drawn sanctions on military-controlled entities.

Adani Ports last year won a bid to build and operate Yangon International Terminal. An Australian human rights group in March released a report citing documents purporting to show that an Adani unit will pay up to $30 million in land lease fees for the project to the Myanmar Economic Corporation, which has been sanctioned by the U.S.

