Industry

U.S. November trade deficit jumps to $68.1 billion

AP Washington 07 January 2021 22:49 IST
Updated: 07 January 2021 22:49 IST

The U.S. trade deficit jumped to $68.1 billion in November as a surge in imports overwhelmed a smaller rise in exports.

The November gap between what America buys from and sells abroad rose by 8% from the October deficit of $63.1 billion, the Commerce Department said. Through the first 11 months of 2020, the deficit stands at $604.8 billion, 13.9% higher than the same period in 2019. President Donald Trump has insisted his get-tough trade policies with the rest of the world would shrink the deficit.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Industry
USA
trade policy
trade balance
Read more...