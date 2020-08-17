U.S. law firm Rosen plans case against HDFC Bank

New Delhi

17 August 2020 21:35 IST

Lender says unaware of ‘frivolous’ suit

U.S.-based Rosen Law Firm said it is planning to investigate potential securities claims against HDFC Bank following allegations of sharing “materially misleading business information” with investors.

HDFC Bank said it was not aware of any lawsuit and prima facie it looked “frivolous as we believe we have been transparent in our disclosures”.

“Rosen law firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of HDFC Bank shareholders,” the investor rights’ law firm said in a statement on its website.

Advertising

Advertising

Citing some news reports about alleged unfair business practices, and that the lender had also missed analysts’ estimates on profits for the first quarter ended June, Rosen said it was preparing a securities lawsuit.

The bank’s American Depository Receipts (ADRs) are listed on the NYSE.