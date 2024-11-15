U.S. firm Allegro MicroSystems opens R&D centre in Hyderabad, to hire 400 

Magnetic sensing and power IC solutions provider Allegro MicroSystems of the U.S. has opened a research and development centre in Hyderabad.

Nearly 100 highly skilled professionals have been onboarded and there are plans to scale the headcount to 500 in near future. The facility will be instrumental in developing cutting-edge solutions for e-mobility, clean energy and automation. Setting up of the centre underscores Allegro MicroSystems commitment to advancing India’s semiconductor vision and highlights Telangana’s strategic role in building a resilient, world-class semiconductor ecosystem, Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu’s office said on the R&D centre opening and the company’s senior leadership meeting him at the Secretariat on Friday (November 15, 2024).

The R&D facility will be a centre of excellence in analog and mixed-signal design, verification and validation for the EV, automotive and robotic automation markets, driving advanced technological development and positioning Hyderabad as a leader in emerging technology solutions. Allegro MicroSystems’s decision to expand operations in Hyderabad aligns with the city’s robust infrastructure, skilled talent pool and supportive government initiatives. The company’s plans to grow headcount in Hyderabad will create significant job opportunities for skilled professionals, it said.

The setting up of the centre is a “significant step forward in our global product innovation strategy. Hyderabad’s exceptional talent pool, supportive government policies and strategic location make it an ideal hub for Allegro MicroSystems’s expansion,” CEO Vineet Nargolwala said.

India is on the verge of a semiconductor revolution and the shift towards electric vehicles is set to drive semiconductor demand since EVs require significantly more chips than traditional vehicles. India, however, imports over 90% of its semiconductors, the Minister said.

The collaboration with Allegro has the potential to empower local entrepreneurs to localise solutions in battery management, EV powertrains, future mobility and autonomous vehicle technologies, supporting India’s drive towards an EV future,” Mr.Sridhar Babu said. A key supplier to leading automotive brands and EV makers, Allegro MicroSystems comes with expertise in battery management, EV powertrain, future mobility solutions and autonomous vehicle solutions.