ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. FDA approves Granules copy of pulmonary arterial hypertension drug

December 04, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Granules has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its generic version of Viatris Specialty’s Revatio -pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment.

The product, bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Viatris’s Sildenafil for oral suspension, 10 mg/ml is indicated to improve exercise ability and delaying clinical worsening in patients with PAH, Granules said on approval of the ANDA filed by subsidiary Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The current annual U.S. market for Sildenafil for oral suspension is approximately $43 million, the drugmaker said citing MAT Sep 2023 IQVIA/IMS Health numbers. Granules has a total of 63 ANDA approvals from the U.S FDA (61 final and 2 tentative approvals).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US