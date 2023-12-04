HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. FDA approves Granules copy of pulmonary arterial hypertension drug

December 04, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Granules has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its generic version of Viatris Specialty’s Revatio -pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment.

The product, bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Viatris’s Sildenafil for oral suspension, 10 mg/ml is indicated to improve exercise ability and delaying clinical worsening in patients with PAH, Granules said on approval of the ANDA filed by subsidiary Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The current annual U.S. market for Sildenafil for oral suspension is approximately $43 million, the drugmaker said citing MAT Sep 2023 IQVIA/IMS Health numbers. Granules has a total of 63 ANDA approvals from the U.S FDA (61 final and 2 tentative approvals).

Related Topics

pharmaceutical / generic drugs / prescription drugs

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.