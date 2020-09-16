Industry

‘U.S. curbs on China textiles to help India’

The U.S. restrictions on some textile imports from Xinjiang in China is likely to augur well for the Indian textile exporters, according to a report.

On September 14, the U.S. imposed restrictions on the import of certain products originating from the Xinjiang Autonomous Region in China, citing concerns on illegal and inhumane forced labour in the region, ratings agency ICRA said in a report.

The agency said it expects this development to benefit domestic textile exporters. While there were speculations of a more broad-based ban on the products originating from the region, the restrictions have been limited to a few entities, for now, it said.

